MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Plans $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th.

MSC Industrial Direct has raised its dividend by 63.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

