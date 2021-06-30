MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 845 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 11,293.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,334,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,551,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 296.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $542.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $481.61. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.18 and a 1 year high of $543.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.86.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

