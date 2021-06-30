MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 1,953.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTNOY opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. MTN Group has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

