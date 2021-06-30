MurAll Hits Market Capitalization of $5.27 Million (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. One MurAll coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $318,347.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00054926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00019635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.63 or 0.00711638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.15 or 0.07564133 BTC.

About MurAll

PAINT is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,703,098 coins and its circulating supply is 8,753,395,235 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

