Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,168 shares of the software’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,958 shares of the software’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.50 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $71.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $297,326.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $332,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,109 shares of company stock valued at $32,276,844 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.