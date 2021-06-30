Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,121 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,114.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKS opened at $100.88 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $102.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

