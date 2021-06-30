Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Sterling Bancorp worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of STL stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

