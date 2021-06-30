National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. National Bank has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 78,921 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

