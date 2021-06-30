National Pension Service Acquires 78,665 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,976 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,665 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Xilinx worth $48,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $139.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.43. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.18 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.