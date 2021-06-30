National Pension Service Buys 105,100 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 31.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 434,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Moderna were worth $56,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $234.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.16. The firm has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $238.40.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,098,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $349,075,871.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,900 shares of company stock worth $77,876,067. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.65.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

