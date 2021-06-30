National Pension Service Buys 8,278 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $42,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Best Buy by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 339,190 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,174 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,094 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $114.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.