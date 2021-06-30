National Pension Service Buys 8,278 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Best Buy worth $42,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,414 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $114.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

