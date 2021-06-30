National Pension Service Grows Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,803 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $52,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

