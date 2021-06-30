National Pension Service Has $40.51 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,269 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $40,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS stock opened at $352.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.91. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.99 and a 12-month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

