National Pension Service Sells 8,888 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,888 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Aflac worth $54,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.6% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 98,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 87.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.1% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,430 shares of company stock worth $133,327. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

