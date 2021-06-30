NativeCoin One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $1.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00032516 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00231922 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035908 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

