Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on NLS. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Shares of NLS opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $523.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.94. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nautilus will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at $220,877.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $102,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nautilus by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 51,728 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nautilus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

