Neo (NEO) Price Tops $34.13

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. Neo has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $561.39 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $34.13 or 0.00099392 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars.

