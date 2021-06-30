NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). NeoPhotonics posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on NPTN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $267,338.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,424 shares of company stock worth $2,108,551. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 525.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 761,781 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at $8,043,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at $6,592,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 26.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 398,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.