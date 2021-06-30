NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Sold by Anqa Management LLC

Anqa Management LLC lessened its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. NeoPhotonics accounts for 12.4% of Anqa Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Anqa Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of NeoPhotonics worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 761,781 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,043,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 398,320 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NPTN stock remained flat at $$10.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.11 million, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $267,338.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $814,116.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,424 shares of company stock worth $2,108,551 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

