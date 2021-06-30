Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 117,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.83% of ModivCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MODV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth $100,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MODV shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

