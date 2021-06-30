Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 119,824 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2,335.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 119,824 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $20,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 105,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 59,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 374.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,517 shares of company stock valued at $26,011,347 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $185.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.34 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

