Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVRO. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.40.

Nevro stock opened at $165.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.16. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $111.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

