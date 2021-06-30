Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Raised to $200.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.40.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $165.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.07. Nevro has a 52-week low of $111.87 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.16.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.