New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Capital One Financial

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $7.75. Capital One Financial‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNR. Colliers Securities cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:SNR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.86. 40,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,118. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90. New Senior Investment Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $742.65 million, a P/E ratio of -38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

