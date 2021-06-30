New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Anterix were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,142,000 after buying an additional 512,262 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,064,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 64,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anterix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $64,757.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,071.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.70. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,910.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

