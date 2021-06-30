New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of iCAD worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iCAD by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iCAD by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iCAD by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iCAD by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $430.66 million, a P/E ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.22. iCAD, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. As a group, analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

