New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of UroGen Pharma worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 85.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.21. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 604.78%. Research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

