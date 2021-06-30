New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 39,553 Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Talis Biomedical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $9,283,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLIS. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($3.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

