New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in VSE were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 15.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of VSE by 94.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $627.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

