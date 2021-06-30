New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ATN International were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ATN International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ATN International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ATN International during the first quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ATN International by 72.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ATN International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

ATNI stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $732.21 million, a PE ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 0.23. ATN International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $64.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.33.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $124.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.73 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -188.89%.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

