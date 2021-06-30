Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Trading Down 3.1%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 23,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 8,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Newcore Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Newcore Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCAUF)

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

