Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 38,070 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lincoln Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 310,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock opened at $132.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.28. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.02 and a 12-month high of $136.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.