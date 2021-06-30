Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NCBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $71.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.68. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $51.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 30.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,033,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

