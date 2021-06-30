NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane Sells 21,500 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hilary K. Krane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $155.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.39. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $156.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in NIKE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

