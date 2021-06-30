Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading 7% Higher

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $19.37. 407,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 14,210,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 786.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

