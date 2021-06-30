Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0050 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 30th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $39.64 million and $496,709.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,748.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,135.37 or 0.06145206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.10 or 0.01467961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.80 or 0.00405211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00169079 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.46 or 0.00628698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00425553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.00360525 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,620,873,999 coins and its circulating supply is 7,959,373,999 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

