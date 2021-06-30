Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Nomad Royalty stock opened at C$9.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$523.98 million and a P/E ratio of 22.95. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of C$8.78 and a 1-year high of C$18.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

