Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Position Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 54.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,168 shares during the quarter. Nordson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $26,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 10.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,099,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at $1,291,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $1,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.58. The company had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,104. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $224.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

