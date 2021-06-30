North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NODB) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on July 9th

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB:NODB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
The company has a market cap of $182.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.41. North Dallas Bank & Trust has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $80.25.
About North Dallas Bank & Trust
