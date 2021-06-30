North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB:NODB) to Issue $1.00 Dividend

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB:NODB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
North Dallas Bank & Trust has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $182.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.41.
North Dallas Bank & Trust Company Profile
