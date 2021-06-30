NOV (NYSE:NOV) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.19. 38,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,778,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

