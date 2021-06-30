Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,263,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUAN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

NUAN stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $54.46. 34,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,634,513. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.56. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,728.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

