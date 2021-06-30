NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 126,447 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 35,343 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.