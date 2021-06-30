Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,535,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,050,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 974.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 664,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 156,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,681,000 after buying an additional 79,468 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTNX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

