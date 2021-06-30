Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the May 31st total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,295,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nutra Pharma stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. 4,678,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,667,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Nutra Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About Nutra Pharma

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Pain-Away, a topical therapy for chronic pain for use in equine industry.

