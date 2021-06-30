NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in NVR by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,026,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NVR by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in NVR by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $18.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4,946.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,708. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,861.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,158.88 and a 12-month high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $44.96 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.