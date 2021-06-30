O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,135 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $134.31 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

