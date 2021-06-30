O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 471 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,958,000 after acquiring an additional 147,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 30.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,799,000 after buying an additional 666,479 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Regal Beloit by 11.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,397,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,453,000 after buying an additional 144,795 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,921,000 after buying an additional 65,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Regal Beloit by 138.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after buying an additional 390,126 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RBC opened at $132.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on RBC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.