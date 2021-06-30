O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.35. O2Micro International shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 119,754 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $200.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in O2Micro International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,083,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,130,000 after buying an additional 42,995 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in O2Micro International by 619.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 404,732 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in O2Micro International by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 160,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

